Bnb offer free rooms to NHS workers drafted to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:35 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 25 March 2020

Neil and Lisa Staples, who have taken over at the Crown Inn, at Gayton Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners of a bed and breakfast are offering free rooms to NHS staff drafted in to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil and Lisa Staples at the Crown at Gayton Picture: Greene kingNeil and Lisa Staples at the Crown at Gayton Picture: Greene king

The Crown Inn, Gayton, will be offering rooms to staff being brought into Norfolk to cover frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Owners Neil and Lisa Staples closed their pub last week after advice from the government stated all pubs, bars and clubs should close.

Now, the couple are reaching out to give back to doctors and nurses fighting the outbreak.

Mrs Staples said: “As we try to do as much as we can for each other during this awful virus, we want to reach out to those on the front line, our amazing NHS.

“We know that people are being drafted in from other areas in order to help our amazing doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital so we would like to offer our three rooms for free.”

The Crown Inn, at Gayton Picture: Chris BishopThe Crown Inn, at Gayton Picture: Chris Bishop

Any NHS workers who need temporary accommodation should email lisa@gaytoncrown.com

For regular updates on the good deeds that people across Norfolk are doing for others, visit the Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help Facebook group.

