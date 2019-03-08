For sale: Historic thatched pub - comes with own ghost

Amy Beevers and Jon Bingham, who run the Crown pub, Pulham Market and now selling the business. Pic: Archant

An award-winning village pub, dating to 1610, which is said to have a ghostly regular, is for sale for £475,000.

Jo Bingham and Amy Beevers have run The Crown in Pulham Market for the past five years, which stands in the middle of the community, overlooking the village green.

And it's known to have a friendly ghostly regular who can sometimes be sensed sitting in one corner of the pub and the smell of his favourite smoke picked up when he is visiting.

Over the past few years the owners have built up the pub, which has a separate restaurant, into a foodie destination renowned for serving locally sourced, hearty meals and with a pledge to use 'wonky' shaped fruit and veg. It has been in the running for several awards, including being a finalist in the Norfolk Food & Drink Awards, 2016, run by this newspaper as well as making it through to the finals of the National Pub and Bar Awards, 2017.

Agent Guy Simmonds said: "Our vendor clients have built up a very successful and thriving business and enjoy a well established regular and loyal trade. Playing host to several clubs and people following outdoor pursuits and with entertainments such as quiz nights etc it is not only the hub of the local community but also popular with the many visitors to the area all year round.

"Due to other business commitments our vendor clients have decided that they wish to sell the business."

Staff currently at the pub include a full-time front of house manager and assistant, two full-time and two part-time chefs and two part-time front of house workers.

The pub offers potential for new owners by converting the first floor accommodation into en-suite letting rooms, subject to planning permission. The turnover for the year ending February 2017 was circa £528,448 with business rates to pay of £8,233 per year.

Inside the period building, which is Grade II listed and timber framed, is a bar/dining area with exposed beams and brickwork, a large rustic snug and an inglenook fireplace. Its restaurant seats around 50 people, there is a fully equipped commercial kitchen and spacious three bedroom owner's accommodation, a separate one bedroom self-contained flat and outside, a patio area, garden seating about 30 and a car park.

The couple took over the pub after it was closed for a long period. It is believed it was originally three cottages used to house builders working on the adjacent church, with the sloping floors supposedly caused by the weight of them sleeping there in the 14th century.