Hotel with 50 bedrooms - and 15 chickens - for sale for £1.35 million

The Comfort hotel in Yarmouth, renowned for its hens, is for sale.

A 50-bedroom hotel - renowned for keeping hens which lay eggs for guests' breakfasts - is up for sale.

One of the hens at the Comfort Hotel.

The Comfort Hotel in Albert Square, Yarmouth is the latest venue to come on the market following the recent news that the Nelson, also with 50 bedrooms, overlooking Marine Parade, and owned by a different firm was for sale for £1 million.

The Comfort, with an address that's a namesake for the fictional location in TV's EastEnders, is well-known locally for having 15 chickens in its back garden. They supply eggs for the restaurant as well as being an added attraction for guests.

The Comfort Hotel, renowned for having hens, is for sale.

The hotel is described by agents Colliers, seling it, as 'a substantial property on ground, lower ground and two upper floors with a large enclosed garden area to the rear. The hotel has been extensively refurbished under the current ownership."

The hotel has a bar and function room with a capacity for 100 guests as well as a restaurant with 70 covers.

Its main entrance leads to a reception area and lounge. The bar area has seating for around 25 and the garden suite is an an air conditioned function room with a capacity of 100.

The hens at the Comfort hotel.

The hotel first introduced the idea of hens back in 2014 to add to its homegrown credentials, as it also had a vegetable patch and herb garden.

But the birds soon settled in to become a firm favourite with both guests and staff.

The first four hens - Fuzzy, Paprika, Ethel and Henrietta - were named following a competition run on the hotel's Facebook page, which attracted scores of entries with staff picking the winning titles.

The hotel also made a name for itself for offering to treat any emergency personnel working on Christmas Day to free tea, coffee and turkey sandwiches.

The Comfort Hotel is for sale.

Paul Debenham, the hotel's sales manager, said at the time: "It's never nice being away from family on Christmas and the emergency services do so much for the community, so this is our way of saying thank you to them."

The hotel is owned by the huge international group Choice Hotels with more than 7000 hotels around the world.

This newspaper contacted the hotel for comment.

