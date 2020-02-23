Search

Advanced search

Hotel with 50 bedrooms - and 15 chickens - for sale for £1.35 million

PUBLISHED: 09:08 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 23 February 2020

The Comfort hotel in Yarmouth, renowned for its hens, is for sale. Picture: Archant

The Comfort hotel in Yarmouth, renowned for its hens, is for sale. Picture: Archant

A 50-bedroom hotel - renowned for keeping hens which lay eggs for guests' breakfasts - is up for sale.

One of the hens at the Comfort Hotel. Pic: ArchantOne of the hens at the Comfort Hotel. Pic: Archant

The Comfort Hotel in Albert Square, Yarmouth is the latest venue to come on the market following the recent news that the Nelson, also with 50 bedrooms, overlooking Marine Parade, and owned by a different firm was for sale for £1 million.

The Comfort, with an address that's a namesake for the fictional location in TV's EastEnders, is well-known locally for having 15 chickens in its back garden. They supply eggs for the restaurant as well as being an added attraction for guests.

MORE: New firm opening in Castle Quarter offers you the chance to 'step inside a video game'

The Comfort Hotel, renowned for having hens, is for sale. Pic: ArchantThe Comfort Hotel, renowned for having hens, is for sale. Pic: Archant

The hotel is described by agents Colliers, seling it, as 'a substantial property on ground, lower ground and two upper floors with a large enclosed garden area to the rear. The hotel has been extensively refurbished under the current ownership."

The hotel has a bar and function room with a capacity for 100 guests as well as a restaurant with 70 covers.

Its main entrance leads to a reception area and lounge. The bar area has seating for around 25 and the garden suite is an an air conditioned function room with a capacity of 100.

The hens at the Comfort hotel. Pic: Archant libraryThe hens at the Comfort hotel. Pic: Archant library

The hotel first introduced the idea of hens back in 2014 to add to its homegrown credentials, as it also had a vegetable patch and herb garden.

But the birds soon settled in to become a firm favourite with both guests and staff.

The first four hens - Fuzzy, Paprika, Ethel and Henrietta - were named following a competition run on the hotel's Facebook page, which attracted scores of entries with staff picking the winning titles.

The hotel also made a name for itself for offering to treat any emergency personnel working on Christmas Day to free tea, coffee and turkey sandwiches.

The Comfort Hotel is for sale. Pic: ArchantThe Comfort Hotel is for sale. Pic: Archant

Paul Debenham, the hotel's sales manager, said at the time: "It's never nice being away from family on Christmas and the emergency services do so much for the community, so this is our way of saying thank you to them."

The hotel is owned by the huge international group Choice Hotels with more than 7000 hotels around the world.

This newspaper contacted the hotel for comment.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘You should have seen her face’ - Norfolk singer commissioned to perform at surprise proposal

Gabriel and Susanna got enagaged on the London Eye on February 20. Picture: Stewart Hull

Road reopens after being blocked for several hours following crash

The B1149 Norwich Road, near Edgefield, towards Holt is blocked following an accident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

‘Enough is enough’ - town’s fight against motorcyclists damaging its precious forest

Chairman of Safter Thetford Action Group (STAG), Mac MacDonald, has been talking with residents who have been affected by motorbikes riding through the town and Thetford Forest. Photo: Emily Thomson

Trader says roadworks have cost him £30,000 - but council blames the economy

Doug Smith, director of Flooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street, where business has been badly affected by the roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chafer grubs - the 15mm pests causing havoc for sports teams

The chafer grub. Photo: Submitted

‘Enough is enough’ - town’s fight against motorcyclists damaging its precious forest

Chairman of Safter Thetford Action Group (STAG), Mac MacDonald, has been talking with residents who have been affected by motorbikes riding through the town and Thetford Forest. Photo: Emily Thomson

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘sniper gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Hotel with 50 bedrooms – and 15 chickens – for sale for £1.35 million

The Comfort hotel in Yarmouth, renowned for its hens, is for sale. Picture: Archant

See inside three-storey townhouse with balcony views of river

A townhouse with river views is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H Brown Select
Drive 24