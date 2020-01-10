Search

WATCH: First look inside historic pub as it reopens

PUBLISHED: 15:56 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 10 January 2020

The Cock pub in Dereham is reopening. Picture: Thomas Chapman

The Cock pub in Dereham is reopening. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

The pints are flowing again after a determined couple transformed one of Dereham's most historic pubs.

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: Archant

The Cock, on Norwich Street, is welcoming punters from today (January 10) having been taken over by Steve Garner and Jane Howardlast year.

For around a decade, the pub has been operated as various different eateries including a tapas bar and bistro, but is finally set to reopen in its traditional form.

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: Archant

Most recently it was run as Marrakech Fusion by Moroccan restaurateur Mohammed Guenaoui, who opted in September to bring his 23-year career in the industry to an end.

Mr Garner and Ms Howard, who live in Dereham, are offering a wide range of ales and craft beers, as well as a gin bar, as they embark on a completely unfamiliar venture.

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: Archant

As the pub reopened its doors, Ms Howard said: "I'm incredibly excited because ever since we started this venture and told people what we're doing, everyone's been so enthusiastic.

"People have been looking forward to it opening and experiencing something different in Dereham, so hopefully we can provide that for them.

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: Archant

"We've got a really good selection of beers, and about 15 different gins to choose from at our gin bar where we want people to really experiment."

The Cock first opened in 1795 and, in the late-1900s, was run by Maureen and Jack Filby as a popular drinkers' pub for nearly three decades.

It became Cockers Brasserie in 1999, before temporarily returning to its previous guise, The Cock Inn.

In recent years the pub has spent periods as Lolitas tapas bar, Cockers Bistro and, in its most recent stint as a pub, The Rusty Tap from April 2017 to January 2018.

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: Archant

With a national resurgence in interest in traditional and craft beers, Mr Garner believes a freehouse like The Cock is exactly what Dereham needs.

"We've always wanted to run a pub and there's definitely a gap in the market for a beer-focused pub, albeit with a gin section as well," added Mr Garner.

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has been reopened by Steve Garner and Jane Howard. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has been reopened by Steve Garner and Jane Howard. Picture: Archant

"Round here the chains have taken over locally and they're all offering pretty much the same wherever you go.

"What we want to be is a proper traditional English pub."

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: Archant

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: Archant

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: Archant

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: Archant

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: Archant

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: ArchantThe Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, has reopened. Picture: Archant

