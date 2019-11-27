Search

Advanced search

Couple want to restore historic pub to its former glory

PUBLISHED: 11:35 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 27 November 2019

Jane Howard and Steve Garner are set to reopen The Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham. Picture: Archant/Courtesy of Steve Garner

Jane Howard and Steve Garner are set to reopen The Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham. Picture: Archant/Courtesy of Steve Garner

Archant

A pub which had recent spells as a tapas bar, bistro and Moroccan restaurant is set to reopen in its traditional form.

The Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham - pictured here in 1990 - is set to reopen. Picture: Richard BarhamThe Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham - pictured here in 1990 - is set to reopen. Picture: Richard Barham

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, is scheduled to welcome punters in January having been taken over by Steve Garner and Jane Howard.

It follows the closure of Marrekech Fusion in September after owner Mohammed Guenaoui opted to bring his 23-year career in the restaurant industry to an end.

His departure left a property steeped with history unoccupied, presenting Mr Garner and Ms Howard with an ideal opportunity to embark on a new venture.

Jane Howard and Steve Garner are set to reopen The Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham. Picture: Courtesy of Steve GarnerJane Howard and Steve Garner are set to reopen The Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham. Picture: Courtesy of Steve Garner

On its website, The Cock freehouse has been billed as serving a range of ales and craft beers, while an opening date is scheduled for January 4.

Mr Garner, who already runs the Glendower Guest Apartments on Commercial Road, said: "This became available and the attraction was that it's something we've wanted to do for a while, but it's also 300 yards down the road from the apartments.

You may also want to watch:

"We took on a pub before which didn't work out, but we've been looking for another challenge and this is such a good opportunity.

"It's a beautiful building and a lot of people remember it from when it was a pub. We want to take it back to back to the old days."

The Cock first opened in 1795 and, in the late-1900s, was run by Maureen and Jack Filby as a popular, "no-nonsense drinkers'" pub for nearly three decades.

The Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham, is traditionally a pub but has also been a tapas bar and Moroccan restaurant. Picture: ArchantThe Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham, is traditionally a pub but has also been a tapas bar and Moroccan restaurant. Picture: Archant

It became Cockers Brasserie in 1999, before temporarily returning to its previous guise, The Cock Inn, which caught the eye with its patriotic painted front ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

Over the last 10 years the pub has spent periods as Lolitas tapas bar, Cockers Bistro and, in its most recent stint as a pub, The Rusty Tap from April 2017 to January 2018.

"When it was a pub it worked well for a long time," added Mr Garner. "There has been a lot of turnover since then and it has never done amazingly well, but I think it can be successful again.

The Cock can be seen in this image of Norwich Street, Dereham, taken in October 1970. Picture: ArchantThe Cock can be seen in this image of Norwich Street, Dereham, taken in October 1970. Picture: Archant

"We made an announcement a few days ago and there has been a huge response. People are saying it is fantastic to have a new pub in town."

Most Read

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Next to go? Clarks announces ‘rapid’ exit from worst performing stores

Clarks has announced 'rapid' exit plans, and has a number of stores across Norfolk including this one at Riverside retail park in Norwich. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists