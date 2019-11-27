Couple want to restore historic pub to its former glory

Jane Howard and Steve Garner are set to reopen The Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham.

A pub which had recent spells as a tapas bar, bistro and Moroccan restaurant is set to reopen in its traditional form.

The Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham - pictured here in 1990 - is set to reopen.

The Cock, on Norwich Street in Dereham, is scheduled to welcome punters in January having been taken over by Steve Garner and Jane Howard.

It follows the closure of Marrekech Fusion in September after owner Mohammed Guenaoui opted to bring his 23-year career in the restaurant industry to an end.

His departure left a property steeped with history unoccupied, presenting Mr Garner and Ms Howard with an ideal opportunity to embark on a new venture.

Jane Howard and Steve Garner are set to reopen The Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham.

On its website, The Cock freehouse has been billed as serving a range of ales and craft beers, while an opening date is scheduled for January 4.

Mr Garner, who already runs the Glendower Guest Apartments on Commercial Road, said: "This became available and the attraction was that it's something we've wanted to do for a while, but it's also 300 yards down the road from the apartments.

"We took on a pub before which didn't work out, but we've been looking for another challenge and this is such a good opportunity.

"It's a beautiful building and a lot of people remember it from when it was a pub. We want to take it back to back to the old days."

The Cock first opened in 1795 and, in the late-1900s, was run by Maureen and Jack Filby as a popular, "no-nonsense drinkers'" pub for nearly three decades.

The Cock on Norwich Street, Dereham, is traditionally a pub but has also been a tapas bar and Moroccan restaurant.

It became Cockers Brasserie in 1999, before temporarily returning to its previous guise, The Cock Inn, which caught the eye with its patriotic painted front ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

Over the last 10 years the pub has spent periods as Lolitas tapas bar, Cockers Bistro and, in its most recent stint as a pub, The Rusty Tap from April 2017 to January 2018.

"When it was a pub it worked well for a long time," added Mr Garner. "There has been a lot of turnover since then and it has never done amazingly well, but I think it can be successful again.

The Cock can be seen in this image of Norwich Street, Dereham, taken in October 1970.

"We made an announcement a few days ago and there has been a huge response. People are saying it is fantastic to have a new pub in town."