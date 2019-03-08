Independent music venue closes in Norwich city centre

The Blueberry Music House has closed due to "unforseen circumstances". Picture: Archant Archant

An independent music venue in the heart of Norwich has closed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The venue in Cowgate has now been boarded up. Picture: Archant The venue in Cowgate has now been boarded up. Picture: Archant

The Blueberry Music House in Cowgate has closed, with its future events rescheduled for other venues.

A note on the door of the now boarded-up venue says: "Sorry, closed due to unforeseen circumstances."

The venue caused a stir earlier in the year when it said that all music events were cancelled.

However just a day later they confirmed that the events were back on "after a lot of emails backwards and forwards we have come to an arrangement with the building owner and our music bookings".

In February the venue also said it was working hard to keep going, and had introduced new staff to make sure service improved.

It added on facebook: "As the old adage says, 'it takes years to get a good rep and one night to lose it'".

They added that it was a "daily struggle" to keep an independent venue going.