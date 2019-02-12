Search

Phone dead? No worries ... just sit on this Norwich bench

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 01 March 2019

A user charging her phone on the new benches outside The Forum. Picture: Norwich BID

A user charging her phone on the new benches outside The Forum. Picture: Norwich BID

Norwich BID

A bench that allows people to charge their phones while sitting on it has been installed in Norwich.

The solar-powered bench outside The Forum in NorwichThe solar-powered bench outside The Forum in Norwich

The solar-powered bench is the first of its kind in the UK and has been installed outside The Forum in the city centre.

The venture – a partnership between Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), The Forum and Dereham firm Westcotec – is a 12-month trial but could be extended.

A spokeswoman for BID said the bench “will complement the modern architecture of the Forum”.

The smart bench allows visitors to the city to charge their devices free of charge and have access to wi-fi.

Stefan Gurney, executive director, Norwich BID said: “It’s great to be working in partnership with the Forum and Westoctec to ensure Norwich remains a smart city.

“This new urban infrastructure will help city centre visitors get online using the free Norwich BID wi-fi. It’s fantastic that we are able to install the UK’s first solar bench in Norwich and look forward to seeing lots of people making use of the bench while charging their devices.”

Teresa Wood, head of estates at The Forum said, “We’re pleased to support this great initiative from Norwich BID. The scheme fits well with The Forum’s plan to minimise our environmental impact, such as our electric vehicle charging points and the recent installation of car park smart LED lighting to reduce energy usage by 85pc.

“We hope that visitors will soak up the sunshine and recharge their phones whilst enjoying the events here.”

