Restaurateur spends £8,000 on improvements after critical food hygiene inspection

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John

A restaurateur has spent more than £8,000 on improvements following a critical food hygiene inspection.

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John

The Barn at Terrington St John, near King's Lynn, was told to improve after it was found to have food past its use-by date and "inadequate" standards of cleaning.

It was given a hygiene rating of one out of five after it was visited by a West Norfolk council inspector on August 14.

Proprietor Josh Green said procedures had been tightened up at the 90-seat establishment immediately afterwards.

"We now have food plans for what goes in what fridge," he said. "We have individual fridges - a meat fridge, sauce fridge, fish fridge."

The kicthen at The Barn at Terrington St John

He added digital thermometers had been installed in each fridge and temperatures were regularly checked, while his three staff had been through Level 2 food hygiene training again.

Mr Green, who has run the business for two years, said he had returned to the kitchen as head chef, while cleaning had also been stepped up at The Barn.

"If any customer wants to pop their head through the kitchen door they are welcome any time," he said.

Mr Green, who said he had spent £8,000 on improvements, added a new kitchen floor was also due to be installed.

The hygiene inspector who toured the kitchen reported: "Food past its use-by date and significantly past its best before date was found in a number of fridges - review your procedures for monitoring dates ASAP."

They added they found ready to eat foods were being stored next to and below raw foods, including meat.

The inspector said the Barn should review its cleaning schedule, adding: "The standard of cleaning in the kitchen is generally inadequate, wall tiles behind cooker, inside microwaves, floor under cooker, inside hot cabinet and hand contact surfaces were all dirty."

Temperatures in fridges had not been monitored for a number of days, the inspector said, while serving spoons had been left in containers of food, creating a risk of contamination.

Chopping boards were also "in poor condition" and could no longer be effectively cleaned.