Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Restaurateur spends £8,000 on improvements after critical food hygiene inspection

PUBLISHED: 12:01 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 26 September 2019

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after a food hygiene inspection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after a food hygiene inspection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A restaurateur has spent more than £8,000 on improvements following a critical food hygiene inspection.

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after food hygiene inspections. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after food hygiene inspections. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Barn at Terrington St John, near King's Lynn, was told to improve after it was found to have food past its use-by date and "inadequate" standards of cleaning.

It was given a hygiene rating of one out of five after it was visited by a West Norfolk council inspector on August 14.

Proprietor Josh Green said procedures had been tightened up at the 90-seat establishment immediately afterwards.

"We now have food plans for what goes in what fridge," he said. "We have individual fridges - a meat fridge, sauce fridge, fish fridge."

The kicthen at The Barn at Terrington St John Picture: Chris BishopThe kicthen at The Barn at Terrington St John Picture: Chris Bishop

He added digital thermometers had been installed in each fridge and temperatures were regularly checked, while his three staff had been through Level 2 food hygiene training again.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Green, who has run the business for two years, said he had returned to the kitchen as head chef, while cleaning had also been stepped up at The Barn.

"If any customer wants to pop their head through the kitchen door they are welcome any time," he said.

Mr Green, who said he had spent £8,000 on improvements, added a new kitchen floor was also due to be installed.

The hygiene inspector who toured the kitchen reported: "Food past its use-by date and significantly past its best before date was found in a number of fridges - review your procedures for monitoring dates ASAP."

They added they found ready to eat foods were being stored next to and below raw foods, including meat.

The inspector said the Barn should review its cleaning schedule, adding: "The standard of cleaning in the kitchen is generally inadequate, wall tiles behind cooker, inside microwaves, floor under cooker, inside hot cabinet and hand contact surfaces were all dirty."

Temperatures in fridges had not been monitored for a number of days, the inspector said, while serving spoons had been left in containers of food, creating a risk of contamination.

Chopping boards were also "in poor condition" and could no longer be effectively cleaned.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber

Restaurateur spends £8,000 on improvements after critical food hygiene inspection

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after a food hygiene inspection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’m not just going to win it, I’m going to win it impressively’ - Butters on Contenders 27 clash with Mearns, plus event preview

Scott Butters, right, will face Richard Mearns in a featherweight battle at Contenders 27 in Norwich on Saturday. Picture: BRETT KING

A new festival is coming to Norwich next year

A new festival called Love Light Norwich is coming to Norwich next year. Picture: Geert Vyverman

‘Appalling’ ambulance service misses deadline to pay worker £92k compensation

Gordon Fleming, a former mechanic at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, was awarded a payout following an employment tribunal. Photo: BBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists