A Norwich restaurant is for sale for £49,950 for a buyer with "a strong vision to create something new and exciting".

Thai Kitti, in Opie Street, situated in a building which partly dates back hundreds of years, is for sale after its owner decided to retire.

It comes with "relatively low overheads" for a city centre location, say the agents, and has one full-time member of staff and other occasional staff.

The restaurant - which has a turnover of more than £100,000 - was formerly The Sugar Hut but was taken over by new management in 2015. Since then, opinion from diners has been divided.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "I couldn't eat my Pad Thai. The waitress came and took the uneaten food and did not enquire about my evident unhappiness but instead brought us a rather hefty bill."

But others have enjoyed the experience. One left a review last month saying: "Had a good lunch at Thai Kitti, the set menu for lunches is good value for money for what you get and the portions aren't small. The Thai green curry was nice, but not the best I've ever had so this is why I'm rating average. Staff very helpful and starters were delicious."

Another said: "If you are looking for a good value lunch, the set menu is the one to go for. Nothing too adventurous, of course, but old favourites, well done. Out of a reasonable choice, I opted for prawn spring roll and green Thai chicken curry. Both good and coming in at less than £10. The drinks are extra, green tea in my case. Quite small, cosy even, friendly and handy for both the shopping centre and the sights of Norwich."

The restaurant's website states: "You will swear you have been transported to Thailand with the true taste of Thai food, from inspiring appetizers to decadent desserts."

Agents Everett, Masson and Furby, based in Norwich, said: "While currently providing a Thai themed and inspired restaurant ... it would lend itself equally to a range of other food offerings whether that be alternative Asian and Far East cooking or perhaps tapas, steak or vegan."

The owner declined to comment.

