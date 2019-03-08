Test emergency to take place at Norwich Airport

Norwich Airport is to be put through its paces in the event of an emergency with a test scenario. Pic: Ron Wain

A simulated emergency will take place at Norwich Airport to put it to the test in the event of a real-life disaster.

The exercise will take place on Wednesday, November 20 and start at 11.30am, expecting to last until 3pm.

Only a small number of people know the nature of the test emergency. The airport is required to undertake a test emergency scenario every two years to satisfy Civil Aviation Authority, CAA, rulings.

Mel Gray, airport facilities manager, said: "Norwich Airport is required to undertake a large-scale exercise every two years in order to satisfy the Civil Aviation Authority to test our response and exercise our arrangements with external emergency services.

"These plans are best validated through emergency exercises and we are grateful that in Norfolk there is a commitment from the emergency services and other emergency responders to work together in this way."

As well as the airport employees, Norfolk police, the fire service and the East of England Ambulance Service, British Red Cross and local authorities will be involved in the exercise.