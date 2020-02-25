Thousands of bakery jobs slashed by Tesco

Tesco is to slash jobs across its bakeries. Pic: Archant library

Tesco is to cut more than 1,800 jobs as part of changes to bakeries in its large supermarkets.

The retailer said 1,816 bakery staff were at risk of redundancy as part of the overhaul, which will take place from May.

Tesco, with around 12 superstores with bakeries across Norfolk, said it would convert 58 of its bakeries to be able to finish off pre-baked products in-store, and 201 sites will only bake some of its most popular items from scratch.

It said the move, which will also see bakeries at another 257 sites remain unchanged, means it will need fewer staff members.

It is not known yet which stores will be affected.

The move comes after news of a change from using freshly made dough to frozen last year sparked concerns the retailer was considering making huge changes. Only last year, Tesco also announced 4,500 staff were to lose their jobs in a round of redundancies.

Jason Tarry, Tesco's UK CEO, said: "We need to adapt to changing customer demand and tastes for bakery products so that we continue to offer customers a market-leading bakery range in store.

"We know this will be very difficult for colleagues who are impacted, and our priority is to support them through this process. We hope that many will choose to stay with us in alternative roles."

Tesco said it would look to find other jobs for the staff, with "thousands of store vacancies" expected to be available across its network between now and May.

The news comes on the same day that Tesco completed its exit from China after selling its stake in a joint venture in the country as part of a reorganisation of overseas business.

The retailer said it sold its 20% stake in the Gain Land joint venture to a unit of its state-run partner China Resources Holdings (CRH), raising £275 million.

Tesco struggled to crack the Chinese market, ultimately combining its 131 stores in the country with partner CRH's almost 3,000 sites in 2014.

The disposal will allow Tesco to "further simplify and focus the business on its core operations", it said.