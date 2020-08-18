Tesco stores to hold extra food collections

A chain supermarket will be holding an extra summer food collection to support the Trussell Trust and FareShare as they respond to an increased demand for food in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

From August 20 to 22, special donation points will be put up at every Tesco Superstore and Extra store, with customers being asked to donate essential items of long-life food.

Tesco will top up all customer donations with an additional 20pc donation in cash to the two charities.

Tesco director David Page said: “This is a really challenging time for the two charities because of the big rise in demand on them for food.

“Our customers have responded with incredible generosity to our food collections in the past, donating more than 39 million meals.”

Tesco customers who are unable to give in store can donate their Tesco Clubcard vouchers by visiting www.secure.tesco.com/clubcard/donate-to-charity