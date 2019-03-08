Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Shopper spots Brexit stockpiles in Norwich store

PUBLISHED: 10:35 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 02 April 2019

A photo of goods in Makro, Norwich with a

A photo of goods in Makro, Norwich with a "BREXIT" label on. Photo: Submitted

Submitted

A wholesalers in Norwich appear to be stockpiling for a no deal Brexit.

A shopper, who does not wish to be named, was visiting Makro Wholesalers at the Broadland Business Park when he spotted crates of canned food and drink with a label attached that read “Brexit” and recorded a batch number, a date, and a quantity.

The shopper said: “I asked one of the workers why is that, and they are preparing for Brexit in case we crash out on April 12.”

A spokesman for Tesco, which owns Makro via its take-over of Booker, described the labelling of the crates with “Brexit” as “a local initiative in one store”, but explained that Tesco and the Booker network are looking at opportunities to improve stockholding.

In a January trading statement, Tesco Group chief executive Dave Lewis said: “What we’ve done is pretty much what you would expect, we’ve looked at all of the product categories.

“We looked at those categories that matter most to customers.

“We’ve looked at the life cycle of those particular products and also the production and where they’re produced and imports, all of that detail. “We have worked with all of the suppliers in that category to literally sit down and say, what is their productive capability, how much stock have they built if they’ve built some, where do they hold that stock.

“If they’re holding it, do we need to hold it? And so on and so forth.

“And we’ve worked through every single category in the big volume lines and built deliberate plans for each of them and we’ll use our network and their network as appropriate as we develop into the end March.

“So I think that’s what I mean when I say it’s good quality, very objective rational planning.

“I don’t think it’s right to sort of give a total number to that.”

MPs again rejected a series of alternatives to Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Monday night.

A call for a customs union after Brexit was defeated by just three votes, a referendum on any deal was rejected by 12 votes, the Common Market 2.0 plan lost by 21 votes and cancelling Brexit to prevent a no-deal scenario was defeated by 101.

The failure of any option to gain a majority left the UK no clearer about its direction with the prospect of a no deal Brexit on April 12.

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard, from North Walsham, was among the survivors of the Titanic disaster . Picture: COURTESY NORTH WALSHAM INFORMATION AND HERITAGE CENTRE

‘I thought he was under the bus’: Passenger tells of mobility scooter horror incident

A passenger has spoken out after the bus they were on was forced off the road. Not pictured. Picture: Archant

City chief waits for the green light

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is relishing the challenge of striving to reach the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard, from North Walsham, was among the survivors of the Titanic disaster . Picture: COURTESY NORTH WALSHAM INFORMATION AND HERITAGE CENTRE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bystanders help save a life after person collapses in town centre

Aylsham's Market Place, where three members of the public pitched in to help rescue someone who collapsed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

City ace Godfrey on Premier League rumours

Ben Godfrey savours Norwich City's Championship win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

A Mercedes Benz pop-up shop is coming to Norwich

The former Carluccio's in Norwich city centre, which will become a Mercedes Benz pop-up shop in April. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich’s empty restaurants - and what is happening to them now

Some of the empty restaurants in Norwich. Photos: Lauren Cope and Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists