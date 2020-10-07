Search

New Tesco store could open in coastal town centre

PUBLISHED: 08:55 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 07 October 2020

The former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre, which could become a new Tesco Express store provided plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Mick Howes

The former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre, which could become a new Tesco Express store provided plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Mick Howes

A new Tesco Express store could open its doors in a town centre, just a year after the company closed a store on the same road.

The former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick HowesThe former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick Howes

Tesco has lodged plans for new signage and further works at the former BrightHouse Lowestoft store, which closed earlier this year.

An “illuminated advertisement consent” application was submitted to East Suffolk Council by Andy Horwood, on behalf of Tesco, last week.

The former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick HowesThe former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick Howes

Tesco has also lodged proposals with the council for “a through-the-wall ATM, with CCTV camera and led lighting above for security” and “to install new automatic aluminium telescopic sliding door” at the same site.

And provided the schemes for the Tesco Express store at 105 London Road North in Lowestoft get the go-ahead, it would mean that a new store would be unveiled a year after the closure of a former Tesco Metro store just a few hundred metres away.

The former Tesco Metro store on London Road North in Lowestoft town centre. Pictures: Mick HowesThe former Tesco Metro store on London Road North in Lowestoft town centre. Pictures: Mick Howes

The advertisement plans to “install two fascia signs, one projecting sign and one graphic sign” and two further proposals for “a through-the-wall ATM, with CCTV camera and led lighting” and “new automatic aluminium telescopic sliding door” at “Tesco Express 105 London Road North” are currently “awaiting decision” with the council.

The Tesco Metro store at 119-125 London Road North had closed in Lowestoft town centre on September 28 last year after decades serving the community.

Having remained empty ever since, a new lease of life was proposed in May this year as Lowestoft Developments Ltd unveiled a scheme for almost 40 homes and three retail units.

These plans are still “awaiting decision” with East Suffolk Council.

The BrightHouse Lowestoft store closed down earlier this year after the UK’s largest rent-to-own lender went into administration,

Provided the scheme gets the go-ahead, it would mean that this would become the third Tesco Express store in the Lowestoft area, joining the Tesco Esso Express store on Beccles Road, Oulton Broad and the ‘Hollingsworth Tesco Express’ store.

The latter was given the go-ahead by the council in January after Tesco had lodged plans for new signage at the former One Stop Hollingsworth Road mini-market store in Lowestoft, with the “non-illuminated advertisement consent” application approved under delegated powers.

