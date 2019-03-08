Search

Tesco and Asda recall cereal bars due to salmonella fears

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 10 May 2019

Tesco and Asda have recalled cereal bars due to salmonella fears. Picture Archant

Archant

Two major UK supermarkets are recalling cereal bars amid concerns that salmonella may be present in the batches.

As a precaution Adsa has issued a recall for its cranberry and nut cereal bars with the date code of September 2019 and the barcode 505717208672, and its peanut and almond cereal bars with the same date code and the barcode 505717208673.

Tesco has also issued a recall for its apricot, almond and yoghurt bars - batch codes 9100 and 9101.

The recall notices appeared on the Trading Standards website yesterday (Thursday, May 9) when the supermarkets were made aware of the possible presence of salmonella in some cereal bar batches by their suppliers.

Both supermarkets ask customers to return the recalled products to their local store for a full refund.

Also appearing on yesterday's recall list is British corned beef slices from Booths with the use by date May, 8 2019, as the product may contain metal pieces.

Last week The Food Standards Agency issued a recall notice for Tesco Finest Saint Felicien du Dauphine cheese with all date codes, and Xavier David Saint Marcellin cheese sold by Harrods due to the possible presence of E.coli in the batches.

For an up-to-date list of product recalls, visit the Trading Standards and The Food Standards Agency websites.

