Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

Norfolk tulip grower stockpiling bulbs over Brexit

PUBLISHED: 17:01 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 14 April 2019

Mark Eves, nursery director Belmont Nurseries, based in Terrington St Clement, which is stockpiling tulip bulbs over Brexit. Picture: Matthew Usher

Mark Eves, nursery director Belmont Nurseries, based in Terrington St Clement, which is stockpiling tulip bulbs over Brexit. Picture: Matthew Usher

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

Uncertainty over Brexit has led a Norfolk commercial tulip grower to begin to stockpile bulbs imported from the Netherlands.

Belmont Nursery staff amongst the beautifield field of tulips at East Winch last year. Picture: Ian BurtBelmont Nursery staff amongst the beautifield field of tulips at East Winch last year. Picture: Ian Burt

Belmont Nurseries, based in Terrington St Clement, the largest growers of outdoor tulips in the UK, produces about 75 million bulbs a year, growing 37 varieties of tulip and other flowers on fields in Norfolk.

Nursery director Mark Eves said the uncertain future of the UK’s relationship with the European Union meant it brought forward Dutch imports as a “buffer”.

“The bulbs are very sensitive to not having fresh air blown through them when you are storing them,” he said. “So if hearing the horror stories of one piece of paperwork at the ports costing us an extra 24 hours to get a lorry through that is going to cause some major issues.

Stunning field of tulips in colour close at East Winch close to the A47 last year. They have bloomed early this year. Picture: Ian BurtStunning field of tulips in colour close at East Winch close to the A47 last year. They have bloomed early this year. Picture: Ian Burt

“So we have brought forward a lot of what we were going to import to ensure that they are here and if there are any problems at the ports we have that buffer until such time as it is sorted out.

European Union leaders this week agreed to a six month delay in Britain’s departure from the EU averting a no-deal withdrawal on Friday with less than 48 hours to go.

Mr Eves said: “As with anything if you know what problems you have got you tend to deal with them. It sounds very simplistic on a horrendously complex thing, but this not knowing is not causing us any benefits at all. The uncertainty isn’t good for confidence in the country or trade in general.”

Belmont Nursery staff amongst the beautifield field of tulips at East Winch last year. Picture: Ian BurtBelmont Nursery staff amongst the beautifield field of tulips at East Winch last year. Picture: Ian Burt

The family-run business, owned by Peter and Janet Ward, also grows daffodils, peony’s, sweet williams, lilies, gladioli, asters and other fresh cut flowers supplying over 20 million stems to supermarkets each year.

Their tulip field, which is not open to the public, is currently a riot of vibrant colours after blooming early this year.

“They will be in full flower for the next week to 10 days that is a little bit earlier,” said Mr Eves. “The early ones have come about two weeks early and the later ones will probably finish at the normal time meaning it will be a prolonged season of flowers.”

However none of the millions of flowers will be sold. Instead they will be de-headed using a special machine to remove the petals. The bulbs are then lifted and put into cold storage over summer, to simulate winter, before being nurtured back into even finer flowers the following season.

Mr Eves said: “We turn a small bulb into a bigger bulb. That is then used in the winter months next year for making into flowers to sell to the supermarkets, whereas if we grew them in the fields you would just have a two to three week window.”

Most Read

Coach carrying children failed to stop at A11 red lights

The driver of a coach carrying children failed to stop at newly installed traffic lights at the Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Picture: Getty

Parents’ emotional plea for information on missing hours before son’s death

Bill and Gloria Rouse who are trying to find out what happened in the final hours of the life of their son Steven Rouse whose body was discovered in Bunwell. Picture: Simon Parkin

Dramatic photo shows aftermath of ‘youths lighting a fire’ in forest

The scene after the fire at Mildenhall Woods. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘What really excites me is the way we are trying to play’ – Linnets boss

Chris Henderson acknowledges the King's Lynn Town fans after his winner against Tamworth Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

‘I don’t get it. It is remarkable. Almost a miracle’ - Farke unhappy at another rough refereeing call in 1-1 Wigan draw

Daniel Farke was less than impressed with Wigan's penalty after Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey was adjudged to have handled Sam Morsy's rising strike in a 1-1 draw Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Officers led to stash of drugs and thousands of pounds in cash

Officers were lead to a stash of drugs after they arrested someone. Picture: Norwich Police

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 1-1 Championship draw against Wigan Athletic

Teemu Pukki draw Norwich City level at Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wigan 1 Norwich City 1: Pukki to the rescue as Wigan give the leaders an almighty scare

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring Norwich City's equaliser at Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists