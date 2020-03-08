See inside this £80,000 grungy bargain house for sale

The attractive terraced house in Jury Street for sale for £80,000.

It's a house that's a 'great investment and renovation project' but just needs a buyer with a big imagination.

The house in Jury Street for sale for £80,000.

From the outside this attractive two bedroom terrace in Jury Street, Yarmouth doesn't look like it needs too much work - but inside it's a different story.

Throughout the ground floor, every room is painted yellow with some blue skirting boards and need a complete overhaul.

But the house, which has large rooms and is in walking distance of the beach, is for sale for just £80,000 making it a bargain buy for someone who doesn't mind getting stuck in to a big messy renovation.

The house in Jury Street, for sale for £80,000.

The main rooms have a carpet which would have once been red and luxurious but now is heavily worn and stained and the fireplace has been blocked up. The galley kitchen has seen better days. A set of flimsy floral curtains hanging at the windows are the only reminder that this was once a much loved home.

The house in Jury Street for sale for £80,000.

Off the kitchen is perhaps the very worst room, a stained bathroom which needs replacing.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, one with lilac wallpaper hanging off the walls and outside, there is a small courtyard which needs a bit of work too.

According to the agents selling the house, Howards, at the front there is 'potential off road parking that's currently a garden.'

Howards describe it as; "A great investment and renovation project offered in a good location close to the town centre."

The house in Jury Street, for sale for £80,000.

The house in Jury Street for sale for £80,000.

The house in Jury Street, for sale for £80,000.

The house in Jury Street, for sale for £80,000.