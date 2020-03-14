See inside this £220,000 period terraced house for sale after a cosmetic makeover

This terraced house with lots of luxury is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

From the outside it looks like a traditional brick terrace. But take a look inside and you'll get a lovely surprise.

This terraced house with lots of luxury is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

The house, in Vicarage Road, off Aylsham Road, has been given a glamorous look from top to bottom including two double bedrooms which are beautifully presented and a rolled top bath on a plinth in the bathroom. You've got two receptions with decorative fireplaces, a kitchen and an attic room.

Outside the house, being sold by Minors & Brady, is a smart patio garden with shrubs and climbing wall plants with access through a well- presented lean-to.

