Home up for sale in street where businessman is investing millions
PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 August 2020
A mid-terraced house has just gone up for sale for £140,000 in a street where a Norwich businessman is investing millions.
The house is in Earls Street, Thetford, where local developer Dennis Bacon has just converted the former snooker venue, Oddfellows Hall, into seven top-end apartments with two new builds at the rear. He’s also creating nine modern versions of a terraced house in a site on the street where the former cottage hospital stood, vandalised and dilapidated for 14 years.
His ambition is to encourage people to move to Thetford rather than Cambridge or Bury St Edmunds, with a vision to make Earls Street the best address in the county.
And with the improvements made, it could see properties in the area worth more.
The property for sale is chain free, has two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and an upstairs bathroom. Outside, there’s a rear garden and shed. Agents William H Brown said: “The property could so with some cosmetic improvements.”
