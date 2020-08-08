Search

Home up for sale in street where businessman is investing millions

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 August 2020

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

Archant

A mid-terraced house has just gone up for sale for £140,000 in a street where a Norwich businessman is investing millions.

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

The house is in Earls Street, Thetford, where local developer Dennis Bacon has just converted the former snooker venue, Oddfellows Hall, into seven top-end apartments with two new builds at the rear. He’s also creating nine modern versions of a terraced house in a site on the street where the former cottage hospital stood, vandalised and dilapidated for 14 years.

MORE: Waterfront site with planning for 80 new homes for sale at auction

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

His ambition is to encourage people to move to Thetford rather than Cambridge or Bury St Edmunds, with a vision to make Earls Street the best address in the county.

And with the improvements made, it could see properties in the area worth more.

The property for sale is chain free, has two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and an upstairs bathroom. Outside, there’s a rear garden and shed. Agents William H Brown said: “The property could so with some cosmetic improvements.”

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

You may also want to watch:

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

Dennis Bacon, who is transforming Oddfellows Hall in Thetford into luxury flats. Pic: Archant

Earls Street, Thetford. Pic: Archant

