WATCH: The transformation from Norwich students to the smart business leaders of tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 15:55 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 11 March 2019

Before the dressing session; the City College Norwich students in their own clothes. Left to right; Ellora Willis, Julia Zvurszka, Caitlin Parker, Katie Farrow, Caitlin Mason. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant. To see the transformation, on the images below, scroll to the right to see the before and after.

Before the dressing session; the City College Norwich students in their own clothes. Left to right; Ellora Willis, Julia Zvurszka, Caitlin Parker, Katie Farrow, Caitlin Mason. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant. To see the transformation, on the images below, scroll to the right to see the before and after.

Students with dreams of reaching the boardroom were given a helping hand with their office attire ahead of a major business networking event.

Even the most experienced CEO can face a dilemma over what clothes to wear for an important meeting. But when you’re a student just starting out, and with few professional clothes in your wardrobe, a bit of help could make all the difference.

So City College Norwich teamed up with a local ‘swap shop’ New U, based in Castle Mall, with outfits picked out for the all female students to try ahead of the Women in STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – event they are attending this week.

Ellora Willis, 17, currently studying creative media, changed from jeans and a crop top to a smart black blouse and burgundy trousers in a tiny floral print, teamed with a burgundy jacket.

“I love it, I feel 10 times better than when I came in,” she beamed.

Julia Zvurszka, studying to be a neurosurgeon, changed from her top and skirt to a smart dress in a pinstripe and a cream jacket over.

Katie Farrow, 17 and Caitlin Parker, 16, are both currently studying hairdressing with the aim of heading up their own salon.

“We are told to wear all black for hairdressing so it’s really nice to try something different on,” said Katie.

“My mum tends to wear florals which just isn’t me, so I couldn’t borrow anything,” Caitlin added.

Katie changed into a smart top, navy blue trousers and a stripy jacket and Caitlin wore a sleeveless dress with a Chanel-style jacket.

Caitlin Mason, 17, currently doing her A levels and undecided in her career choice, said she was really pleased with her outfit – a smart, long-sleeved blouse and dark grey skirt.

A total of 15 female students will be attending the networking event being held at the college’s Debut restaurant, organised in conjunction with the college’s degree apprenticeship development officer Stephen Davies and Neaco, the Network for East Anglian Collaborative Outreach, Take Your Place programme.

Helping the students to suceed; from left to right: Hannah Dunlop, Higher education advisor, Caitlin Seale and Sue Buffin, both directors of New U, Castle Mall. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.Helping the students to suceed; from left to right: Hannah Dunlop, Higher education advisor, Caitlin Seale and Sue Buffin, both directors of New U, Castle Mall. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

Caitlin Mason, 17. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.Caitlin Mason, 17. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

After; the students dressed for the business event. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.After; the students dressed for the business event. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

Hannah Dunlop, higher education advisor. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.Hannah Dunlop, higher education advisor. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

