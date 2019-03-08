Search

TechVelocity welcomes new accelerator mentoring cohort

PUBLISHED: 08:32 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 01 October 2019

Technology accelerator Tech Velocity's founder, Kris Jones. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Technology accelerator Tech Velocity's founder, Kris Jones. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Tech accelerator Tech Velocity has announced the latest cohort of businesses it will be mentoring and supporting over the next 12 months.

The Future 50 company helps technology businesses pre or post-launch gain investment and establish routes to market.

The last cohort, which was made up of three businesses, raised £2.5m during the year they were under the wing of the company.

These three were sharing economy insurance provider Pikl, assistance industry translators Lexxika and memory journal business MemJo."

Kris Jones, the chief executive at TechVelocity, said: "We're really excited to see our three new businesses coming on board the accelerator. I'd like to think at the end of it they'll all have got some investment in the bag and will be well on their way to dominating their industries - which I believe each of these can."

The three new business on the accelerator - which will entail a package of workshops, software and services worth £50,000 - are Zipline, SkiYodl and AMTL.

You may also want to watch:

Zipline is a mobile device community app builder, allowing businesses or teams to create their own sharing network for messages or pictures which they can design themselves.

The next business is SkiYodl, which helps to identify the cheapest and simplest method of booking ski holidays.

AMTL is the third, and is a logbook and professional development provider for the aviation industry.

Mr Jones continued: "In the coming weeks we'll also be announcing some of our founding 50 members, and we're really excited about some of the names we've got on board."

The founding 50 is a network of businesses which aims to shape local policy and educational output as well as engaging in a 'pay it forward' mentality of supporting early stage founders.

Mr Jones said: "We don't get any grants from central government - it'd be brilliant if we did of course. But all of this is done through companies passing it forward or investing."

For more information, or to join one of TechVelocity's cohort, visit the team's website at www.techvelocity.co.uk.

