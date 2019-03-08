Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Women in Tech: What is a techie?

08 March, 2019 - 06:00
Emily Crittenden. Picture: James Neale

Emily Crittenden. Picture: James Neale

James Neale

Emily Crittenden knows the tech industry inside out. She has been a director of a software company, organises conferences such as Dev East and The Things Conference on Tour.

She’s also founder and organizer of community group Digital East Anglia. Here, Ms Crittenden discusses what being a ‘techie’ means within the industry.

A question that comes up all to often in the tech sector is “what is a techie?” - this is asked by those who work in and to support tech as much as it is by anyone else. But I have noticed that men are much less scrutinised at the head of a tech business for being non technical than women.

I’ve also noticed that women at the top, due to their roles, aren’t appreciated for their technical abilities, and are often dismissed as untechnical. This dismissal seems to be more assumed of and applied to female founders compared to male counterparts in my experience.

Software developers would have you believe that a techie is a person that can code, but a sound engineer would feel that the term “techie” applies to them just as equally. Now you can see, the definition of techie can differ so strongly, even within the technology industry - no one can really agree on a definition.

So I shall give you my own and attempt to define this all too ambiguous term - I’d say that a “techie” is anyone who uses the art of science to solve a problem, be it a real world one, or creating the next tinder.

In essence this anyone with a driving passion, good low-level interest and understanding in absolutely any technical subject, so that would include science, engineering, designers, coders, project managers, software developers and anyone else who utilizes technology, can themselves apply it, to create a product or provide a service, be it physical or digital.

This tends to mean that techies also ‘make’ things, but simply doing so on it’s own doesn’t in itself define a techie. For example, one might have a passion for electronics or chemistry and construct something from a kit to use, but a techie would understand (or ‘need’ to understand) the details and knowledge that make it possible - perhaps by designing their own novel experiments or devices for themselves.

The techie generally has a deep passion and interest in the subject matter considerably beyond the surface or work place, usually creating solutions from the ground-up instead of top-down.

Most Read

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Norwich woman who left university to care for dying father told she will develop same type of Alzheimer’s as him

Laura Sides who will run the London Marathon to support Dementia Revolution. Photo: PA Real Life/Collect

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: It’s all about the marathon journey but Mark Armstrong picks up a little bonus at the Cambridge Half Marathon

Mark Armstrong in action at the Cambridge Half Marathon. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Your Town: Dereham - There’s a lot of spirit to shout about in this community

The town sign in east dereham centre with St Withburga on Left David ovenden at the Withburga well ,St Nicholas Church,East Dereham David is reviving the Festival of St Withburga Photo: Jerry Daws
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists