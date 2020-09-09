Tax expert and his wife take over ‘the greatest tea shop in Norwich’

Jodie and Jon Hook, who are taking over the former Tea House in Wright's Courtyard, Elm Hill. Pic: Jon Hook Archant

The boss of a Norwich accountancy firm and his wife are taking over a cafe and tearoom in historic Elm Hill.

The former Tea House, Wright's Courtyard, Elm Hill. Pic: The Tea House The former Tea House, Wright's Courtyard, Elm Hill. Pic: The Tea House

Jon and Jodie Hook are opening up the former Tea House in the city’s Grade II listed Wright’s Courtyard.

The Hooks have taken over the lease of the building, after the former tearoom closed, and are currently planning on being open by the end of the month.

Mrs Hook, who is chairwoman of the Norfolk Lady Taverner’s group and recently raised money for charity by having her head shaved, will be looking after the day to day running of the tearoom which is going to be called The Courtyard Cafe.

Historic Elm Hill is where the new tearoom is opening up. Pic: Archant Historic Elm Hill is where the new tearoom is opening up. Pic: Archant

It will be open from Tuesday to Sunday for home-made light bites and sandwiches as well as afternoon teas ‘with a contemporary twist.’

Mrs Hook said: “We are thrilled to be reopening this little pink paradise, an oasis for visitors, at the heart of historic Elm Hill.”

The couple, who live locally, are currently working with Norwich City Council to redecorate the building, both inside and out, before the opening.

The venture marks a different direction for tax specialist Mr Hook, who hails from Australia, and who runs Norwich Accountancy Services, based in Castle Meadow.

He has worked in accountancy for the last 23 years specialising in revenue law and previously worked in the taxation division at Coopers & Lybrand (now PriceWaterhouseCoopers) before setting up his own business.

He will be continuing as managing director of the accountancy firm.

The couple have two children.

The Tea House was described by reviewers on TripAdvisor as the ‘greatest tea shop in Norwich.’

It is situated in a listed courtyard; Wright’s Court bears a blue plaque for being the only surviving courtyard off Elm Hill, with many of them demolished during the city’s slum clearances decades ago.

Each house would have had several families living in them, all of whom would have shared one pump in the outside yard.

Mrs Hook raised money from a sponsored head shave back in May after she fell while hunting for bugs with her son in her back garden. She broke and dislocated her ankle and after being helped by the local charity NARS, Norfolk Accident Rescue Service, she decided to raise money for them.