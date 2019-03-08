Search

Team takes up banger challenge

PUBLISHED: 08:47 25 July 2019

The Undie 500 team from Panel Graphic next to their bright yellow banger; (left to right) Duncan Townend, Steve Earl, Sean Sterry and Ryan Earl Picture: contributed

The Undie 500 team from Panel Graphic next to their bright yellow banger; (left to right) Duncan Townend, Steve Earl, Sean Sterry and Ryan Earl Picture: contributed

A team from Loddon-based Panel Graphic is planning an epic journey across Europe, driving through 10 countries in five days to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

A team from Panel Graphic is fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK in memory of Kenny Long, who died from the disease earlier this year Picture: contributedA team from Panel Graphic is fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK in memory of Kenny Long, who died from the disease earlier this year Picture: contributed

Several local businesses will see their brands travel through 10 European countries next week when a team from Panel Graphic take to the road in a bright yellow 1994 850 Volvo estate emblazoned with their logos.

When Kenny Long, a friend of the team at the plastic fabrication company, was diagnosed with prostate cancer, their response was to do something proactive. They decided to sign up to the Undie 500 - a banger rally which covers 2,500 kilometres, through 10 countries in five days in a car worth under £500 - to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The team, made up of team principle Steve Earl, technical chief Ryan Earl, head of race strategy Duncan Townend, and hospitality manger Sean Sterry, began planning in January, but sadly Kenny passed away at the end of March.

"While the news of Kenny's death was very hard to come to terms with, it has made us more motivated and determined to raise as much money as possible," said Steve, owner of Panel Graphic.

"We take social responsibility very seriously, and fundraise for local and national charities throughout the year. There is a positive outcome for everyone, including our staff, who know that the business is here to help others and not just ourselves."

The team had a target of £5,000, which they've already smashed with a running total of £6,670, and they hope more people will continue to donate during the rally, which takes place from July 29 to August 2.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men - more than 47,000 men are diagnosed every year. The team wanted to do this event, not only to support Kenny and his family, but to raise awareness of how early diagnosis of prostate cancer can massively improve recovery and survival rates.

Businesses that have sponsored the team include: The Fresh Air Company, Waltons MOT and Service Centre, Continental Product Engineering, Seatrax UK, Industrial Tooling Corporation, Elite Interiors, Read Brothers, Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers and Gary White Plumbing & Heating.

To find out more or make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/rumbleinthebumble

