WATCH: Meet the wineman who will deliver a tipple to your front door

Matthew Harrowven from Tap and Tipple, delivers wine to your front door, like a milkman. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The people of Norfolk are being offered the service of having litres of wine delivered to their door.

Matthew Harrowven, founder of Gissing’s Tap and Tipple, will drop wine to your front door in reusable glass bottles.

The service operates similarly to a milk round, with Mr Hawrrowven delivering to areas in south and mid Norfolk.

Customers are offered a range of red, white, or beer, in one litre or 500ml bottles.

Mr Harrowven calls them “young” wines, which are made to be consumed fresh.

They can make repeat orders for the next week, when Mr Harrowven arrives.

You can also make bookings online or through social media.