Take a peek inside region's new six-figure luxury glamping cottages

A Suffolk family farm which was transformed into a glamping business has expanded its site after receiving more than £360,000 of funding.

Dawn Chorus Holidays, on the border of Norfolk and Suffolk in Barsham, has, over the last eight years, become a popular glamping site in the region, and has been awarded a TripAdvisor certificate of excellence every year for the last five years.

Now, after a successful funding bid for £367,000 from NatWest, the former farm site has converted its old chicken sheds into luxury glamping cottages for those who want to experience the joy of camping with some of the luxuries of being at home.

"We had chickens here for 20 years, until eight years ago when we applied for permission to create a glamping site. I can't believe how well it's gone," owner Helen Bradshaw, who founded the resort with her husband Bob, said.

"We've found there is a real demand for high-quality glamping that provides luxury within a traditional family-farm setting. For those who want to escape to the Suffolk countryside and enjoy a relaxing break surrounded by nature and nearby farm animals, without having to give up home comforts, we have a fantastic offering."

For eight years the campsite has offered shepherd's huts and safari glamping tents, but now offers its flagship holiday lettings with two luxury cottages.

Available now to rent for short term stays, the luxury cottages boast access to a hot tub and en-suite bathrooms with heating provided sustainably through air-source heat pumps and solar panels.

"It's ideal for families or groups of middle-aged people," Mrs Bradshaw said. "Dare I say we have even had a hen party come to stay."

The new accommodation adds to the farm's existing tents, which include a wood-burning cooker, electric sockets and a private bathroom, bringing the total number of beds available at the Barsham site to 40.

"Glamping has gotten really big lately," the owner said. "We're just so passionate about it and really want everyone to have a great stay."