Take a look inside the newly refurbished Norwich Starbucks

PUBLISHED: 14:19 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 25 March 2019

Franchisees Alok Yadav and Kavita Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

The Castle Mall branch of Starbucks has opened with a brand new look after it closed for a fortnight for refurbishment.

Assisant manager Shane Hodges and manager Jack Williams Credit: Victoria PertusaAssisant manager Shane Hodges and manager Jack Williams Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The cafe, located on the ground floor of the centre, reopened to the public at 11am with 100 goodie bags available to the first customers with reusable cups and vouchers.

The interior has been transformed with new seating areas, modern design additions and a more spacious layout.

Alok Yadav, franchisee of the Castle Mall branch, said: “We’ve completely taken out everything and replaced it.

“The store has been here over 10 years so we updated the feel and also had a requirement to do a refurbishment every five years and people are really liking it.”

Customer Stevie Wright, aged 23 from Norwich, said: “It looks a lot more spacious.

“It used to look a lot smaller and it definitely looks better now.

“I used to come here everyday when I used to work in Castle Mall then I left so it is nice to come back and try it all over again.”

