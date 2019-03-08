Take a look inside Norwich's new upcycling shop

Owner David Todd in Todd Designs in St Augustines Street, Norwich Archant

From milk bottle top lamps to lights made from old plant pots, a new Norwich shop is giving old items a new lease of life.

Todd Designs in St Augustines Street, Norwich Todd Designs in St Augustines Street, Norwich

Todd Designs has opened at 59 St Augustines Street and is owned by David Todd who previously worked as an interior designer for IKEA.

The shop, located in the former home of Yallops Gallery, sells upcycled furniture and homewares using 100pc reclaimed materials.

Mr Todd, 39, first launched the business in his Norwich shed in 2015 as a way to deal with his frustration after a football injury in 2011.

Mr Todd was left with permanent chronic back pain and for years toughed it out in an office job so he could financially support his young family.

However, after years of mental and physical pain it eventually took its toll and he realised he could no longer work full-time.

Mr Todd said: “Before my injury, which has left my nerves permanently spasming, I was fit and healthy and took everything for granted.

“I started Todd's Designs out of frustration and as a way of dealing with it I'd go into the shed and make stuff.

“People seemed to like what I was making so I had an exhibition in The Forum and I realised being at home was stopping me being productive.

“I was in a vicious cycle where I would leave the house go across the garden to the shed and maybe work, maybe procrastinate and I would feel as if I hadn't achieved anything in a day.”

Mr Todd started selling his products in The Post Room artist collective in Upper St Giles Street in summer 2017 and opened his own studio and shop in St Augustines Street in March this year.

Items on sale include a plant pot light decorated with spikes purchased from Mini-Scrapbox in Reepham and a metal shoe bar he found on the street in Norwich.

Mr Todd is also supporting a different local artist each month with their work showcased for free with a 30pc commission which will be reinvested in the shop.

Mr Todd added: “I wanted to create a platform for other creative people and anyone who likes to work with materials which are sustainably sourced.

“I get my items from charity shops, car boot sale and donations and enjoy when people bring in items they don't know what to do with but don't want to throw away as they have all these family memories.

“I like to take something at that point and reinvent and not give up on it.

“It harkens back to how I didn't want people to give up on me when I was dealing with my pain.”

If you're interested in working with Todd Designs can email david@todddesigns.co.uk and you can also support the shop at patreon.com/todddesigns