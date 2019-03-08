Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Take a look inside Norwich's new upcycling shop

PUBLISHED: 15:42 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 23 April 2019

Owner David Todd in Todd Designs in St Augustines Street, Norwich

Owner David Todd in Todd Designs in St Augustines Street, Norwich

Archant

From milk bottle top lamps to lights made from old plant pots, a new Norwich shop is giving old items a new lease of life.

Todd Designs in St Augustines Street, NorwichTodd Designs in St Augustines Street, Norwich

Todd Designs has opened at 59 St Augustines Street and is owned by David Todd who previously worked as an interior designer for IKEA.

The shop, located in the former home of Yallops Gallery, sells upcycled furniture and homewares using 100pc reclaimed materials.

Mr Todd, 39, first launched the business in his Norwich shed in 2015 as a way to deal with his frustration after a football injury in 2011.

Mr Todd was left with permanent chronic back pain and for years toughed it out in an office job so he could financially support his young family.

However, after years of mental and physical pain it eventually took its toll and he realised he could no longer work full-time.

Todd Designs in St Augustines Street, NorwichTodd Designs in St Augustines Street, Norwich

Mr Todd said: “Before my injury, which has left my nerves permanently spasming, I was fit and healthy and took everything for granted.

“I started Todd's Designs out of frustration and as a way of dealing with it I'd go into the shed and make stuff.

“People seemed to like what I was making so I had an exhibition in The Forum and I realised being at home was stopping me being productive.

“I was in a vicious cycle where I would leave the house go across the garden to the shed and maybe work, maybe procrastinate and I would feel as if I hadn't achieved anything in a day.”

Mr Todd started selling his products in The Post Room artist collective in Upper St Giles Street in summer 2017 and opened his own studio and shop in St Augustines Street in March this year.

Todd Designs in St Augustines Street, NorwichTodd Designs in St Augustines Street, Norwich

Items on sale include a plant pot light decorated with spikes purchased from Mini-Scrapbox in Reepham and a metal shoe bar he found on the street in Norwich.

Mr Todd is also supporting a different local artist each month with their work showcased for free with a 30pc commission which will be reinvested in the shop.

Mr Todd added: “I wanted to create a platform for other creative people and anyone who likes to work with materials which are sustainably sourced.

“I get my items from charity shops, car boot sale and donations and enjoy when people bring in items they don't know what to do with but don't want to throw away as they have all these family memories.

“I like to take something at that point and reinvent and not give up on it.

Todd Designs in St Augustines Street, NorwichTodd Designs in St Augustines Street, Norwich

“It harkens back to how I didn't want people to give up on me when I was dealing with my pain.”

If you're interested in working with Todd Designs can email david@todddesigns.co.uk and you can also support the shop at patreon.com/todddesigns

Related articles

Most Read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Revealed: How Norwich’s NDR has increased or decreased traffic on other roads

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two motorcyclists killed in crashes in Norfolk over Easter weekend

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown

‘His great character will be missed’ - Tributes paid to motorcyclist after mid-Norfolk crash

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

4.5 acres of new warehouse space proposed for outskirts of Norwich

An aerial shot showing where (boxed in green) the 17 new units will be built in Norwich. Picture: Chancerygate

Road closures in place as popular parade celebrates Saint George

A scene from last year's St George’s Day Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Lighthouse volunteer celebrates appearing in national ‘photo of the day’ features

Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse volunteer Stephen Burke on the 96 step stone staircase featuring a Trinity House flag at Happisburgh Lighthouse in Norfolk, ahead of their first open day of the year. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists