Sync the City 2019: Region's biggest hackathon to return to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 17 July 2019

Sync the City will return in 2019. Picture: Tim Stephenson Photography

Sync the City will return in 2019. Picture: Tim Stephenson Photography

Tim Stephenson Photography

The region's biggest annual hackathon, Sync the City, is back for its sixth year running with tickets now on sale.

The event is built around a hybrid of The Apprentice and Dragons Den - but all condensed into 54 hours.

Around 12 teams consisting of students and professionals are chosen to build their own digital start-up from scratch, to then pitch the business idea to the public and a panel of expert judges.

The winners can take home up to £4,000: the judge's prize of £3,000, and the people's choice prize, voted by the audience, will be £1,000.

Fiona Lettice, co-founder of Sync the City and pro-vice chancellor of research and innovation at the University of East Anglia, said: "We recognise the growing influence of Norfolk as a hub of start-up and technology businesses, and Sync the City has increasingly become a symbol of the region's success in the sector. Sync the City is a great event that gives entrepreneurs, who may never get a chance, the opportunity to make their idea into a reality."

The event is sponsored by regional business leaders Greater Anglia and Leathes Prior.

Dan Chapman, partner at Leathes Prior, said: "We recognise the huge importance of the technology sector to our local community, the spirit of which is embodied in the growing success of Sync the City.

"We hope that both our financial support and the support of our lawyers will assist the event in continuing to expand and give the future generation of entrepreneurs a platform on which to develop their ideas."

Last year, Myles Chingara and Lily Beel, Leathes Prior employees, competed with pitches for start-up businesses, with Ms Beel's idea taking home the people's choice award.

Her idea was Seren, which was a safe space for people effected by mental health illness to meet up.

Mr Chingara said: "Sync the City was an invaluable experience which provided me with insight into the world of start-up companies and provided an opportunity to present and exchange ideas with others in a forum unlike any other I have ever encountered."

The event is set to take place from Thursday 14 November - Saturday 16 November 2019 at OPEN in Norwich.

