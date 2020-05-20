Search

Advanced search

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:48 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 20 May 2020

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

GoogleMaps

A business which provides servicing and vehicle hire has collapsed into liquidation, placing the blame entirely on the coronavirus outbreak.

SWM Motors in Brandon called in McTear Williams & Wood as liquidators on May 19, making eight people and two directors redundant.

Appointed liquidator Hayley Watson said: “The directors state that the entire reason for the closure of the business was the Covid-19 outbreak which resulted in a 6 month extension for MOT’s for vehicles with a resultant loss of 40% or revenue making the business untenable.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Norfolk’s pubs raring to reopen with marquees hired for beer gardens

According to latest accounts published for the company, SWM Motors owed £129,723 to creditors payable over the following 12 months.

Of this £70,731 was to trade creditors, in excess of £27,000 was on hire purchase contracts, and £15,515 was on bank loans and overdrafts.

Some of this will be paid off by assets the firm owns – however these assets fall short by a deficit of £34,851.

Assets available to the liquidators to balance the books include money owed by debtors of £77,260, in excess of £14,000 in stocks and £3,277 in cash in the bank.

Ms Watson said that the preferential creditors – those which would be paid as a priority – were employees for arrears of wages and holiday pay.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Risk of more coronavirus spikes prompts call to learn lessons from Norfolk response

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor (left) and opposition Labour leader Steve Morphew (right). Picture: Neil Perry/Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Store manager sets running challenge to help boost NHS during the virus outbreak

Chris Frary Picture: Central England Co-op

Try this new Norfolk-made chocolate and gin spread!

Harrison Chocolatiers has collaborated with Whatahoot Gin to create a decadent boozy chocolate spread. Picture: Harrison Chocolatiers
Drive 24