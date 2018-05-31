Swimming pool to close for a month
PUBLISHED: 12:41 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 26 November 2019
Those looking for a Christmas splash will be disappointed as one town's swimming pool plans to close its doors for the whole of December.
Alive Oasis swimming pool in Hunstanton will close for maintenance work from December 2 before reopening on January 2, 2019.
Staff at the pool will be carrying out a deep clean, repainting and checking electronic equipment, safety checks will also be carried out on its slide.
An Alive Oasis spokesman said: "The pool is closing during December for maintenance, this happens every year."
The swimming pool is currently open between 7:30am and 9:30pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm on weekends.
Last January the centre was forced to spend £3,000 on netting to keep seagulls away from its roof after they discovered its toasty heating system.