A Norwich leisure centre is set to reopen at the start of September, it has been confirmed.

The Riverside Leisure Centre, in Wherry Road, which is managed by Places Leisure on behalf of Norwich City Council, has been closed since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

But it has now been confirmed the centre will reopen on Tuesday, September 1.

Customers will be asked to pre-book sessions and arrive ready to swim because changing rooms and showers will only be available after sessions. Hair dryers and water fountains will not be available but hand dryers will.

Matthew Packer, Norwich City Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’ve been working closely with Places Leisure since we went into lockdown to monitor and respond to any government announcements regarding the reopening of leisure centres.

“I’m so pleased for our residents, and other users of the centre, that it will soon be up and running again – and with all the necessary adjustments in place so it’s Covid-secure.

“Keeping active plays an essential role in making sure we all stay physically and mentally healthy so I’m delighted we’ve now got a date for the centre to reopen.”

FAQs and a list of opening times and available activities can be found on the Norwich page on the Places Leisure website.

Other fitness centres have already reopened around Norwich, including Wensum Sports Centre, on King Street, which reopened on Monday, July 27, and gyms in the city centre such as PureGym.