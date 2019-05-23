Search

New recruitment agency launches in Norfolk - but with a twist

23 May, 2019 - 16:32
Chris Perry and his team at Swarm have launched a new recruitment agency. Picture: Swarm

Swarm

A new recruitment agency is set to disrupt the employment industry in Norfolk by pledging to invest all of its profits into charitable causes.

Swarm Apprenticeships has launched its new subsidiary, Swarm Be, and will be placing jobseekers, from chief executives to cleaners, into new roles.

The community interest company was founded in Wymondham near Norwich in 2013 and works nationally to provide business-focussed apprenticeships, qualifications and short courses.

Chris Perry, chief executive of Swarm, said: "We're bringing our moral and ethical approach to business to the notoriously money-driven recruitment industry.

"All of our profits will be split 50/50. Half will be put into a managed fund which will be given in grants to local charitable organisations, and half will be reinvested into Swarm Futures."

Swarm Futures is the third arm of the enterprise launching in 2020, and will offer free employment and training support to young and disadvantaged individuals.

"We want to bring our values into the recruitment world. We won't be poaching clients and there will be an element of safeguarding. Essentially we're not going to work with any businesses which we wouldn't put the kids we train into," he explained.

Swarm Apprenticeships already has strong contacts within the industry, having helped hundreds of apprentices across the country to find work or improve their business skills.

"Most of the work in the beginning will be clerical," said Mr Perry. "But I think because of our links we will start moving into the tech and the IT sector in the next few years."

Swarm is hoping Swarm Be will turnover £100,000 in its first year, and place anywhere between 30 and 100 people a month thanks to its range of recruitment packages.

The company will have three packages, two of which are a fixed rate and one of which is more tailored.

"The advertising and simpler recruitment jobs we can do anywhere in the country and could place hundreds of people in a month. But for more custom roles where we'll go out and see the businesses, which will be more localised," he said.

"I don't see why companies wouldn't want to recruit through us. They'll probably get a comparable, if not better price, and it's going to a good cause."

