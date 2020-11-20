Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

The 'Hotel Inspector' Alex Polizzi and Robin Twigge on the TV presenter's second visit. Pic: EDP Archant

A 15-bedroom hotel in Norfolk visited not once but twice by the ‘Hotel Inspector’ is up for sale again.

The 'Hotel Inspector' Alex Polizzi gets tough with Robin Twigge at the Swan in Harleston on her first visit. Pic: EDP The 'Hotel Inspector' Alex Polizzi gets tough with Robin Twigge at the Swan in Harleston on her first visit. Pic: EDP

The Swan in Harleston, which has been run by Robin Twigge since 2001, is for sale for £749,000. This is £46,000 less than when it went on the market last year for £795,000.

Mr Twigge became a hit with viewers when he first appeared in 2009 on Alex Polizzi’s TV programme The Hotel Inspector – centred around her efforts to help ailing hospitality businesses across the UK.

The Swan at Harleston is for sale. Pic: EDP The Swan at Harleston is for sale. Pic: EDP

Ms Polizzi actually returned for a second programme aired last year to see whether Mr Twigge had acted on her advice. During her first visit to The Swan, in The Thoroughfare, Mr Twigge didn’t see eye to eye with Ms Polizzi. She slated him for ignoring the accommodation side of the business in favour of the bar.

She cricised an unmanned reception, no guest lounge and was not impressed by the breakfast menu. However, on her return visit, she was much more full of praise and also helped Mr Twigge set up a new website.

The Grade II-listed former coaching inn is now on the market again because Mr Twigge, who’s run it since 2001, wants to retire. He’s spent 56 years in the hospitality trade, starting out as a pot washer.

Before taking over in Harleston, Mr Twigge spent 17 years at the Park Hotel in Diss and running The Anchor pub in Thetford.

The Swan is described by agents as ‘a very prominent and substantial property under tiled roofs, parts of which date from the 16th century - reflected in the exposed timbers evident throughout the building.’

Before Covid, the business was said to be bringing in approximately £6,000 per week in wet sales alone with turnover of around £491,900 as of the 2018 accounts.

As well as the pub and restaurant, the Swan has 14 en suite letting bedrooms; 12 twin/doubles and two family/four poster rooms. There is one double en suite room for the use by the manager/owner.

Outside there is a car park at the rear with parking for approximately 30 vehicles and a small garden.