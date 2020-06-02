Norfolk market to feature in government video

Dozens of customers flocked to Swaffham Market for the first time since coronavirus lockdown measures were eased. Picture: Archant Archant

A Norfolk market has been chosen by the government to set a national example of how markets should be run.

Swaffham Market, that faced criticism when it first reopened on May 2, have been chosen to be a part of a government video showing how safe it is to shop at local markets.

Swaffham Town Council, who run the town’s weekly market on a Saturday, was approached by the Cabinet Office asking them to be involved in a video on its social media page.

The video is being made to reassure the public that open air markets are safe and to show the advantages of them.

Lindsay Beech, one of the town councillors, said: “That is absolutely fantastic, what great news for Swaffham market.

Fabian Eagle, another town councillor added: “Swaffham is the best market in Norfolk and also the safest.”

Filming will be taking place on Saturday, June 6.