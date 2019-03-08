Search

Estate agent accused of fraud and theft closes firm

PUBLISHED: 14:57 18 April 2019

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

©Archant Photographic 2010

An estate agents under investigation for fraud and theft has shutdown.

Swaffham firm eHomes Limited was dissolved on Tuesday, according to documents filed at Companies House.

An investigation by this newspaper last year found eHomes had allegedly not paid rent to landlords and tenants' deposits had not been secured in protection schemes as required by law.

Landlords alleged they had been left thousands of pounds out of pocket by eHomes.

The firm's director and owner is Victoria Steele. She did not respond to requests for comment.

Police launched an investigation following the complaints and in September arrested a woman in her 40s on suspicion of fraud and theft.

She was released under investigation pending further enquiries, police said at the time.

eHomes is no longer trading from its office in Swaffham.

