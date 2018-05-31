Search

Town’s coronavirus emergency centre delivers 4,500 hot meals to those in need

PUBLISHED: 08:44 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 12 June 2020

A coronavirus support scheme, being ran out of a Norfolk pub has proved to be a lifeline for residents in Swaffham.

A coronavirus support scheme, being ran out of a Norfolk pub has proved to be a lifeline for residents in Swaffham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A coronavirus support scheme, being run out of a Norfolk pub, has proved to be a lifeline for residents in Swaffham.

The White Hart, Swaffham.

Swaffham Emergency Response Centre, organised at The White Hart Pub with help from Swaffham Town Council and Iceni Partnership, was set up to help its residents through the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the response centre started at the beginning of lockdown, the team have made 500 shopping trips, delivered 171 prescriptions, handed out 196 care packages and prepared and distributed 4,458 hot meals.

Brandon Holmes, one of the Swaffham town councillors involved in the initiative, said: “I’m delighted to share the news from Kurt and the team at The White Hart.

“The main thing we want to do is help people in the town, I knew we had a massive community spirit in Swaffham, but this just shows how willing people are to help each other.”

Mayor of Swaffham Jill Skinner.

The group also set up a community fridge outside the pub, which offers fresh produce for those who may not be in a position to pay for food.

Jill Skinner, mayor of Swaffham, said: “Well done to Kurt and the team, what a valuable service you have provided for people in Swaffham. It has been gratefully appreciated.”

Since lockdown, the team at The White Hart have been doing live DJ nights, pub quizzes and have even started selling take away pints.

White Hart pub, Swaffham.

Kurt Oliver, owner of the pub, also made a new online pre-ordering service which made it easier for customers to select what meal they needed delivering.

Mr Oliver said: “We have been supported by the local community and businesses in Swaffham, without them we would not have been able to run this service.

“We’re still going to be running our cost price care meals and shopping services over the next few weeks and Kevin Williams will still be overseeing prescription pickups for those in need.”

How to get help from Swaffham Emergency Response Centre

• Phone number for shopping: 01603 981493

• Care packages: 01760 724295 or 01603 981493

• Prescription/medication collection and delivery from Iceni Swaffham (9am-3pm): 01760 722800 / enquiries@iceni.info

• Outside of these hours please call: 01760 724295 / 01603 981493

