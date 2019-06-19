Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019
Video

'It's my pride and joy': Great Yarmouth's embroidery expert vows she'll never retire

19 June, 2019 - 16:00
Susan Todd of Northgate Needlecraft is celebrating 30 years of business. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Susan Todd of Northgate Needlecraft is celebrating 30 years of business. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

The mother-of-four is celebrating three decades since opening the embroidery emporium and has shared her stories of raising her children in the apartment over the shop.

Susan Todd of Northgate Needlecraft is celebrating 30 years of business. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSusan Todd of Northgate Needlecraft is celebrating 30 years of business. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

And as cross stitch goes from kitsch to cool with a new generation taking up the craft she has promised she will never quit.

"There's not a single morning I wake up and don't want to go downstairs to work," the 63-year-old said. "My children have asked me why I don't sell up, buy a round-the-world ticket and come back and get a little flat. I do want to see the world, but this shop is my pride and joy."

MORE: Norwich mum urges homeowners to check their driers as 'unprecedented' recall announced





Mrs Todd opened the shop on June 19 1989 having relocated to the UK from the Middle East.

Susan Todd of Northgate Needlecraft is celebrating 30 years of business. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSusan Todd of Northgate Needlecraft is celebrating 30 years of business. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Pregnant with her first child, she was searching for a birth sampler, which is a cross stitch pattern announcing the birthday and name of the child. "I couldn't find a single one in the UK, so my husband suggested I opened my own shop and sell them myself," she said.

You may also want to watch:

The shop was opened with a loan of £5,000 to cover rent, stock, tills and counters.

In 1991 the Todd's bought the flat above the shop and made it their home. But two years later, Mr Todd died.

Susan Todd of Northgate Needlecraft is celebrating 30 years of business. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSusan Todd of Northgate Needlecraft is celebrating 30 years of business. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"There have been some ups and downs," Mrs Todd said. "But some of my favourite memories are picking my daughter up from nursery and then watching her fall asleep on the chair in the corner of the shop."

Mrs Todd stocks fabrics from across the globe and sees orders for her harder-to-find materials sent in from the US and Australia.

"I'll never retire," she said. "If I retired all I'd be doing is cross stitch and embroidery anyway, so I might as well teach other people how to do it."

Mrs Todd holds evening and day classes in embroidery and cross stitch and has said she has seen a surge in demand.

"I think it's because people want to be more sustainable and ethical," she said. "They like the idea of doing it themselves and it being unique and personal."

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

Retirement complex in Norwich struck by lightning

A lightening strike causes damage to the roof of Warminger Court on Thorn Lane in Norwich during overnight storms. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Why a man spilt beer over two Norwich women at the Cricket World Cup

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Gavin Xavier is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Robber used garden fork, axe and knife during terrifying raids

Shaun Hayes. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Norwich department store censors explicit fragrance name on £200 perfume

The new fragrance by Tom Ford has been edited in Jarrold. Picture: Archant

Man with 216 offences under his belt targeted pub and restaurants

Anthony Eames jailed 21 months. Photo: Norfolk Police

‘I don’t want you in anything that looks like a car’ - court warning to man accused of throwing rocks at cars

Aaron Hurley, from Langley, has admitted to throwing objects at three vehicles near the Norfolk-Suffolk border. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists