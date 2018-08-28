East Anglian water firm rated ‘best place to work’ by staff

Anglian Water workers installing noise logging devices to detect leaks PictureL: ANGLIAN WATER Archant

Water and sewage firm Anglian Water, which operates across the East of England and Hartlepool, has been rated the best place to work in a survey of staff.

Employees praised the “positive culture” at the company, which is based in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, in an anonymous survey by jobs site Glassdoor.

Winning companies offered flexible working, a relaxed, friendly atmosphere and investment in training.

Employees said of Anglian: “The workforce is clearly proud, passionate and really cares about the work they do, which results in a really positive culture and working environment.

“A company truly dedicated to putting customers at the heart of everything it does, with a strong focus on employee engagement.”

Andrew Chamberlain, of Glassdoor, said: “In today’s tight labour market, jobseekers are in the driver’s seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job.

“For employers, we know that a satisfied and engaged workforce helps drive financial performance.

“Glassdoor best places to work winners are strategically investing in company culture, career growth opportunities and more, which also serves as a major recruiting advantage.”

Google, Ikea, InterContinental Hotels, Shell, O2, the BBC, Wagamama and Apple were also named in a list of the 50 best places to work.