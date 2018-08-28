East Anglian water firm rated ‘best place to work’ by staff
Archant
Water and sewage firm Anglian Water, which operates across the East of England and Hartlepool, has been rated the best place to work in a survey of staff.
Employees praised the “positive culture” at the company, which is based in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, in an anonymous survey by jobs site Glassdoor.
Winning companies offered flexible working, a relaxed, friendly atmosphere and investment in training.
Employees said of Anglian: “The workforce is clearly proud, passionate and really cares about the work they do, which results in a really positive culture and working environment.
“A company truly dedicated to putting customers at the heart of everything it does, with a strong focus on employee engagement.”
Andrew Chamberlain, of Glassdoor, said: “In today’s tight labour market, jobseekers are in the driver’s seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job.
“For employers, we know that a satisfied and engaged workforce helps drive financial performance.
“Glassdoor best places to work winners are strategically investing in company culture, career growth opportunities and more, which also serves as a major recruiting advantage.”
Google, Ikea, InterContinental Hotels, Shell, O2, the BBC, Wagamama and Apple were also named in a list of the 50 best places to work.