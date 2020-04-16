Co-op supermarket lifts product restrictions enforced during coronavirus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 April 2020
Central England Co-operative
A supermarket is lifting restrictions introduced during the coronavirus outbreak on the majority of its products from today.
Central England Co-op, which has over 240 stores across 16 counties, has revealed that nearly all products will no longer be restricted to a maximum of two per customer.
But some items will continue to be restricted which include baby milk, hand wash, household cleaning products, tinned vegetables, fish and meat, pasta, flour and eggs.
Certain stores may also put in place further restrictions if they see stock levels falling and demand rising.
Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said: “We hope this will allow customers and members to fulfil their shopping needs, which may include multiple shops for others, in as few visits as possible, while maintaining availability for everyone. If our communities only buy what they need then there will be enough for all and restrictions will not have to return – by co-operating we can get through this uncertain time together.”
