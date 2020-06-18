Search

Superdry confirms job cuts as part of restructuring

PUBLISHED: 16:53 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 18 June 2020

The Superdry store in Norwich is one of many which will face job cuts. Pic: Superdry

The Superdry store in Norwich is one of many which will face job cuts. Pic: Superdry

Joshua Dyball

Superdry has confirmed that approximately 400 jobs will be under threat as part of a restructuring process.

Around 10% of jobs in Superdry’s stores – including those in Norwich and Ipswich – will be cut.

A spokesman today confirmed: “As part of Superdry’s strategy to focus on product and return the business to long-term sustainable growth, we are proposing a number of changes across the business.

“This will create more streamlined management in store and head office, and enable us to focus resources on our creative teams, as well as on our growing ecommerce channel. We are currently consulting with our teams and we will support all those individuals affected. We anticipate that there will be some scope to redeploy individuals within our head office in newly-created roles as part of the restructure.”

Norwich’s Superdry store is in the Chapelfield shopping mall, with Ipswich’s in the Buttermarket Centre.

It comes after a tumultuous period for the clothing retailer.

A battle of the boardroom resulted in former chief executive Euan Sutherland stepping down and being replaced by Julian Dunkerton.

Mr Sutherland had spoken out against Mr Dunkerton’s return to the firm.

