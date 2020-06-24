Gallery

Boaters back on the water as Broads return to almost normal

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. The ice cream boat in Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Flapping sails, water lapping at the bow and the sun shining, it was almost possible to forget that just a couple of weeks ago the Norfolk Broads were eerily quiet.

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Interesting boat names. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Interesting boat names. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With boaters back on the water and visitors able to hire craft once again to enjoy beautiful Broadland views and wildlife, it’s a far cry from months of empty rivers.

Day boats, canoes and other watercraft were given the all clear to return to the waters earlier this month and now many tourist businesses have reopened to make the most of a return to something approaching a normal summer season.

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Fishermen set out from Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Fishermen set out from Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Even the water-borne ice cream boat is back.

Things are not quite the same however. Social distancing has been introduced in many shops, with queuing outside, and pubs and restaurants haven’t reopened yet of course.

Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham to get close to the Norfolk Broads as lockdown is eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham to get close to the Norfolk Broads as lockdown is eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Broads National Park limitations mean that boat hire firms have also had to include more stringent cleaning requirements and boats being limited for use by one household at a time.

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Beehive Cottage at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Beehive Cottage at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Geese enjoying the river. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Geese enjoying the river. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A heron statue in a garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A heron statue in a garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. People out enjoying the sunny weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. People out enjoying the sunny weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A stunning bridge in a garden at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A stunning bridge in a garden at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Thatched houses among the trees at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Thatched houses among the trees at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Ducks flying over Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Ducks flying over Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. The Wherry Solace moored in Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. The Wherry Solace moored in Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A boat house in Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A boat house in Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY