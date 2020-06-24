Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Boaters back on the water as Broads return to almost normal

PUBLISHED: 20:48 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:48 24 June 2020

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. The ice cream boat in Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. The ice cream boat in Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Flapping sails, water lapping at the bow and the sun shining, it was almost possible to forget that just a couple of weeks ago the Norfolk Broads were eerily quiet.

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Interesting boat names. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Interesting boat names. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With boaters back on the water and visitors able to hire craft once again to enjoy beautiful Broadland views and wildlife, it’s a far cry from months of empty rivers.

Day boats, canoes and other watercraft were given the all clear to return to the waters earlier this month and now many tourist businesses have reopened to make the most of a return to something approaching a normal summer season.

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Fishermen set out from Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Fishermen set out from Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Even the water-borne ice cream boat is back.

Things are not quite the same however. Social distancing has been introduced in many shops, with queuing outside, and pubs and restaurants haven’t reopened yet of course.

Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham to get close to the Norfolk Broads as lockdown is eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBroads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham to get close to the Norfolk Broads as lockdown is eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Broads National Park limitations mean that boat hire firms have also had to include more stringent cleaning requirements and boats being limited for use by one household at a time.

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Beehive Cottage at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Beehive Cottage at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Geese enjoying the river. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Geese enjoying the river. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A heron statue in a garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A heron statue in a garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. People out enjoying the sunny weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. People out enjoying the sunny weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A stunning bridge in a garden at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A stunning bridge in a garden at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Thatched houses among the trees at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Thatched houses among the trees at Wroxham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Ducks flying over Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. Ducks flying over Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. The Wherry Solace moored in Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. The Wherry Solace moored in Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. The Wherry Solace moored in Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. The Wherry Solace moored in Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Views of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A boat house in Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViews of the River Bure and the North Broads from hiring a Broads Tours day boat. A boat house in Wroxham Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Boxer Sam Sexton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-0 Premier League defeat against Everton

Timm Klose tussles with Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Norwich City 0-1 Everton - Pragmatic Canaries undone by a set-piece to record second straight defeat since restart

Michael Keane's header gave Everton the lead in the second half. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Car park ticket machine ripped out and stolen from beauty spot

The traffic cone marks the spot where the car parking meter was stolen from the Salhouse Broad car park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY