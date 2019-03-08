Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

PUBLISHED: 09:44 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 13 October 2019

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Four hotels in Norfolk have been named among the best places to stay in the UK by The Sunday Times.

Titchwell Manor on the north Norfolk coast has been named one of the best hotels in Britain by The Sunday Times. Picture Archant.Titchwell Manor on the north Norfolk coast has been named one of the best hotels in Britain by The Sunday Times. Picture Archant.

Each year the publication choices its favourite 100 hotels in Britain and for 2019 hotels in Norwich, Brisley, Newton and Titchwell made the list.

The Brisley Bell was named the best pub hotel and was praised for its "spacious, uncluttered feel" and use of "lovingly buffed and upholstered" 19th and 20th century pieces.

The Pig Shed Motel, which is just a 20 minute down the road from Brisley in Newton, made the list for the first time. It has 10 rooms in two cedar-clad barns and the publication described the rooms as "neither American retro (thankfully) nor lavish, but they've gone the extra country mile with rustic luxe".

Titchwell Manor on the north Norfolk coast, described as a "imposing red-brick Victorian farmhouse", was lauded for its "eye-catching" interior which included "yellow stripes in the bar, yellow florals and orange cushions in the dining room, and a butter-cup hued Chesterfield by the fire".

And Norwich made just one appearance on the list thanks to boutique bed and breakfast 38 St Giles. The Sunday Times called the breakfast "a treat" and wrote the restyling "cherishes original features while introducing bold wall colours".

The Black Lion in Long Melford was named the best hotel in the east region.

For the full list visit The Sunday Times website.

Most Read

Whales seen off Norfolk coast

Two whales, believed to be minke, have been sighted off the Norfolk coast Picture: Submitted

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google

Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK: The man who asked to hear his fortune and found out his future was fatal

Weird Norfolk, the story of the wise man of Hempstead and Sir Berney Brograve's kennel keeper at Worstead Hall. Hempstead village. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over ‘incident’ in lane

Police say a man was injured in Pond Lane, Brandon Picture: Google

Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop

Frustrating evening for City strikers in Euro 2020 qualification action

Teemu Pukki was in international action for Finland on Saturday against Bosnia Herzegovina. Picture: Paul Chesterton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists