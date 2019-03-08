Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Four hotels in Norfolk have been named among the best places to stay in the UK by The Sunday Times.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Titchwell Manor on the north Norfolk coast has been named one of the best hotels in Britain by The Sunday Times. Picture Archant. Titchwell Manor on the north Norfolk coast has been named one of the best hotels in Britain by The Sunday Times. Picture Archant.

Each year the publication choices its favourite 100 hotels in Britain and for 2019 hotels in Norwich, Brisley, Newton and Titchwell made the list.

The Brisley Bell was named the best pub hotel and was praised for its "spacious, uncluttered feel" and use of "lovingly buffed and upholstered" 19th and 20th century pieces.

The Pig Shed Motel, which is just a 20 minute down the road from Brisley in Newton, made the list for the first time. It has 10 rooms in two cedar-clad barns and the publication described the rooms as "neither American retro (thankfully) nor lavish, but they've gone the extra country mile with rustic luxe".

Titchwell Manor on the north Norfolk coast, described as a "imposing red-brick Victorian farmhouse", was lauded for its "eye-catching" interior which included "yellow stripes in the bar, yellow florals and orange cushions in the dining room, and a butter-cup hued Chesterfield by the fire".

And Norwich made just one appearance on the list thanks to boutique bed and breakfast 38 St Giles. The Sunday Times called the breakfast "a treat" and wrote the restyling "cherishes original features while introducing bold wall colours".

The Black Lion in Long Melford was named the best hotel in the east region.

For the full list visit The Sunday Times website.