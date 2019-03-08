Sunday roasts at two Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk.

Sunday roast dinners served at two pubs in north Norfolk have been named among the best in the country by an international travel publisher.

The Gunton Arms at Thorpe Market.

The Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market and the Anchor Inn in Morston both made Big 7 Travel's list of 'The 50 Best Sunday Roasts In The UK'.

Ranking the Anchor Inn 28th overall, the travel website said the pub's Sunday roast contained "big, bold and honest flavours that will leave you feeling totally satisfied especially when washed down with a smooth glass of red wine".

The Gunton Arms was 36th on the list and was praised for having "droolworthy crackling and crispy spuds".

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk.

Big 7 Travel, which is based in Dubai, publishes content on "inspirational travel, food and hotels from around the world". It has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media and earlier this year named the burgers at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich as some of the best in England.

