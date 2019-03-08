Search

PUBLISHED: 14:29 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 09 September 2019

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Archant

Sunday roast dinners served at three pubs in Norfolk have been named among the best in the country by an international travel publisher.

The Duck Inn, in Stanhoe, Norfolk. Picture Archant.The Duck Inn, in Stanhoe, Norfolk. Picture Archant.

The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, The Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market and the Anchor Inn in Morston all made Big 7 Travel's list of 'The 50 Best Sunday Roasts In The UK'.

The Duck Inn in west Norfolk made the top 10, coming in eighth, and the travel website said the pub manages "to elevate a meal that is so common and standard around the country to something that is other worldly".

MORE: The best places to eat in East Anglia - according to chefs

Ranking the Anchor Inn 28th overall, the Big 7 Travel said the pub's Sunday roast contained "big, bold and honest flavours that will leave you feeling totally satisfied especially when washed down with a smooth glass of red wine".

The Gunton Arms at Thorpe Market. Picture: Denise BradleyThe Gunton Arms at Thorpe Market. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Gunton Arms was 36th on the list and was praised for having "droolworthy crackling and crispy spuds".

Big 7 Travel, which is based in Dubai, publishes content on "inspirational travel, food and hotels from around the world". It has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media and earlier this year named the burgers at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich as some of the best in England.

- Where is your favourite place to go for a roast dinner in Norfolk? Let us know in the comments.

