New summer market bringing artisans to Pensthorpe

PUBLISHED: 10:19 03 July 2019

Pensthorpe Natural Park Credit: Steve Adams

Pensthorpe Natural Park Credit: Steve Adams

steve Adams 2018 : 07398 238853

A new summer market will be coming to Pensthorpe this week, with around 50 independent stalls expected to attend the free event.

Artists and artisans will be selling their wares at the new market. Owner of Pensthorpe Natural Park Deb Jordan said: "We are holding a summer market for the first time after feedback from visitors and exhibitors at the Christmas Market, so we hope that this event will be just as popular.

"Food, drink and crafts stalls are planned for the event. The Summer Market offers the chance to meet some small local producers, find out about their work and purchase something unique that you won't find on the high street. There will be something for all tastes and budgets and visitors should arrive on an empty stomach as there will be lots of tasty food to purchase."

The market is planned for Sunday July 7, between 10am and 4pm, while the park will offer reduced entry prices on the day.

