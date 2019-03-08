Six of the best summer jobs on offer in Norfolk

With the summer holidays fast approaching - and with schools, colleges and universities about to break up - the search is on for seasonal workers in Norfolk.

No1 Fish and Chip restaurant, Cromer, is already looking for summer staff. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY No1 Fish and Chip restaurant, Cromer, is already looking for summer staff. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

And for those looking to earn over the break, there's plenty of chances to get a job as well as have some fun.

Here are some of the best summer jobs on offer in the region this summer:

- Steward at Latitude

As summer approaches every year recruiters start looking for seasonal work to cover music festival Latitude near Southwold.

The work can be anything from stewarding to catering to hosting - and includes the chance to enjoy the music between shifts or on breaks.

Current acts at Latitude this year include George Ezra, Lana Del Rey and Snow Patrol.

Comedy acts include Katherine Ryan and Frank Skinner.

Blue Arrow recruitment in Norwich will begin looking for workers soon.

"We've recruited for Latitude over the past couple of years," said recruitment consultant Nathan Derby. "It's hugely important to have a pool of people ready in a place like Norfolk because of the seasonal economy we have."

- Lifeguard

Heathland Beach Holiday Park is looking for a pool lifeguard to attend to its site this summer.

The Kessingland-based business is wanted for weekends and school holidays.

The lifeguard does have to be already qualified.

For more details contact Richard Reader on 01502 740337.

- Fish and chip seller

A summer in Norfolk wouldn't be complete without a trip to the coast and a stop off at No.1 in Cromer.

Office manager Becky Candlish said that the restaurant, fish and chips and ice cream retailer is looking for around five or six new members of staff.

She said the roles varied from waitressing to front of house roles.

"Our jobs are advertised but they can just give us a call and drop their CV into us directly," she added.

- Bar work at concerts including Take That and Little Mix

"Last year we had jobs going for bar work when Little Mix came to a concert at Earlham Park," Mr Derby said. "We'll have some event work coming up for gigs like Take That. Although you're working you can still enjoy the show."

Jobs for concerts range from bar work through to hosting roles.

Blue Arrow is currently recruiting a pool of workers for events like this.

- Groundskeeper at Lotus

Lotus is currently looking for groundskeepers to maintain their site in Hethel.

Every employee - whether they're a groundskeeper or seconded from a catering agency - is given a tour of the site and shown some of the famous supercars.

"It's really important to support companies like Lotus," said Mr Derby. "They're a huge employer in this region and we want to do anything we can to ensure they continue to make their amazing cars."

- Catering at Army bases

Catering companies like Norwich's Ginger Lily are often asked to work on events which the public usually wouldn't be given access to.

Jobs can range from corporate event to more exclusive work like working at a party on an Army base.

"Ginger Lily hired people through us to cater for the Army base event. There was a live band and a DJ, and I heard it was a really fun night," Mr Derby said.