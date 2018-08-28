Jobs boost for Lowestoft

Employees Matt Wooltorton and Tommy Rudd, based at Lowestoft, have key roles in East Anglia ONE Picture: ROB HOWARD RobHowarthPhotography00447768285551

A jobs boost is on the way for Lowestoft, with a number of newskilled jobs on the East Anglia ONE windfarm, being developed by ScottishPower Renewables off the Suffolk coast, now available.

This initial pool of jobs is open to applicants until January 4 and represents a significant landmark in the project which is seeing £25 million invested in the Port of Lowestoft.

Successful applicants will be among 100 permanent employees at the new start-of-the-art operations and maintenance building being constructed at Associated British Ports’ Hamilton Dock, Lowestoft.

Steven Hodger, site manager for East Anglia ONE at ScottishPower Renewables said: “The positions advertised will bolster the ScottishPower Renewables site team, which will manage the day-to-day operations and maintenance activities for East Anglia ONE.

“These full-time, permanent roles are an important milestone for East Anglia ONE. They demonstrate our commitment to supporting the region and local economy, providing long-term employment while also delivering renewable energy for future generations.”

Once completed, the operations and maintenance building will be the home of East Anglia ONE and the thousands of contractors and supply chain operators using the site every year will contribute substantially to the local economy.