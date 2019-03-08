‘Be on your guard’: Warning issued over rogue traders
PUBLISHED: 11:10 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 12 March 2019
A warning has been issued following reports of rogue traders operating in the area.
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning to businesses – calling on them to be wary of approaches from rogue traders who are offering tool sharpening services in the county.
In a post from Suffolk Trading Standards, they Tweeted: “Businesses be on your guard!
“Rogue traders, offering tool sharpening services, have been reported in Suffolk.
“They provide an estimate, take the tools, then days later return with the tools and demand £1000’s.
“If you’re approached please report to us via 03454 040506.”
