‘Be on your guard’: Warning issued over rogue traders

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning. Suffolk's Rogue Free Zone sign. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Archant

A warning has been issued following reports of rogue traders operating in the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Businesses be on your guard! Rogue traders, offering tool sharpening services, have been reported in Suffolk.



They provide an estimate, take the tools, then days later return with the tools & demand £1000's.



If you're approached please report to us via 03454 040506. pic.twitter.com/PDu49Ur3oa — Suffolk Trading Standards (@SuffolkTS) March 11, 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning to businesses – calling on them to be wary of approaches from rogue traders who are offering tool sharpening services in the county.

In a post from Suffolk Trading Standards, they Tweeted: “Businesses be on your guard!

“Rogue traders, offering tool sharpening services, have been reported in Suffolk.

“They provide an estimate, take the tools, then days later return with the tools and demand £1000’s.

“If you’re approached please report to us via 03454 040506.”