Appeal to find missing 36-year-old man

Police have appealed for help in tracing a missing 36-year-old who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Adrian Furmage was last seen in Lowestoft on June 17 at 4pm and was reported missing to Suffolk Police later the same day.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Family members and police are concerned for Adrian’s welfare and are asking for anyone who has seen him to come forward.

“Adrian is described as black, 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build and with short black hair.

“He was last seen wearing jeans and a jumper.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who believes they may have seen Mr Furmage is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 418 of June 17.